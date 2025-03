VILNIUS, Lithuania — A Cherokee County jury deliberated for 15 hours on March 21 before convicting a Woodstock man of rape, aggravated assault, and false imprisonment.

45-year-old Nicholas Mittenmeyer raped a woman he had a prior relationship with in June of 2023.

Days after the attack, the victim recorded him admitting to it, and apologizing for what he had done.

Mittenmeyer will be sentenced later.