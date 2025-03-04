Local

Charges dropped against a Coweta County high school principal arrested for battery

By WSB Radio News Staff
Stephen “Steve” Allen DA drops charges against Coweta high school principal arrested for battery (East Coweta High School)
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The battery charges against a high school principal in Coweta County have been dropped by the Coweta County District Attorney’s Office.

Deputies say after an investigation on Feb. 24, Stephen Allen, the principal of East Coweta County High School, was charged with Battery (FVA) family violence, and Criminal Trespass with Damage to property.

According to the Coweta County District Attorney’s Office, Allen was charged with criminal trespass for damaging a door inside his home and battery-family violence for causing bruising to his son, 33-year-old William Taber Allen.

The District Attorney said Allen’s son shared on social media that Steve Allen held a gun to his head and threatened to shoot him. After review, the office said the evidence did not support criminal charges against Steve Allen and dismissed the case.



