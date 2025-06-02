Chamblee police launch LGBT Liaison Program to strengthen relationship with LGBT community

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — The Chamblee Police Department are always busy trying to protect and serve the community.

Now, the metro Atlanta police department is launching a new LGBT Liaison Program in an effort to help build a stronger relationship between law enforcement and the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community in the city.

“We are committed to making sure every resident feels safe, respected, and heard,” said Michael Dieppa, Chief of Police. “The LGBT Liaison Program is our continued effort to build trust, ensure equitable treatment, and create a more welcoming city for all.”

Chief Dieppa has designated Officer Brandon White as the department’s first LGBT Liaison. Officer White will “serve as a bridge” between the department and the LGBT community and provide a direct point of contact for individuals seeking support, resources, or assistance.

“Having the support of my Chief and Command Staff to designate me in this role is extremely incredible,” said Officer White. “My goal is to make this an accredited program and establish partnerships that will help the program expand over time.”

Chief Dieppa said Officer White participated in a three-day LGBT Law Enforcement Liaison Academy in April.