Chamblee police investigate deadly shooting outside business

CHAMBLEE, GA — A man is dead following a shooting Friday morning in Chamblee, and police are actively searching for the suspect.

Officers responded to 2050 Chamblee Tucker Road around 7:44 a.m. and found a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. Officers administered aid until DeKalb County Fire Rescue arrived and transported the victim to the hospital. Despite life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the suspect fled the scene. Chamblee police are now reviewing surveillance footage, interviewing witnesses, and partnering with nearby agencies in their search.

Authorities have released an image of the suspect captured on video in hopes that someone can help identify the individual.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story