Chamblee officers patrolling in new set of wheels

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — Chamblee residents will soon see a new police unit in their neighborhoods. But instead of patrol vehicles, officers will use bikes.

On Tuesday, the Chamblee Police Department announced its new Bike Patrol Unit. The purpose of the unit is to increase community engagement, and officers’ visibility and improve response times in areas inaccessible by patrol vehicles.

According to the department, officers will be equipped with state-of-the-art bicycles and safety gear.

There are four certified officers, including Chamblee Police Chief Michael Dieppa, who have undergone specialized bike training and had to pass a weeklong course at a police bicycle school.

“We are excited for the launch of our Bike Patrol Unit,” Dieppa said.

Residents can expect to see the unit patrolling throughout the city, including the downtown area along Peachtree Road, the Chamblee Rail Trail, parks, and apartment complexes.

Dieppa says he hopes to expand the unit in the future to create a bigger presence in the community.