Chamber of Commerce Chief Economist not worried about Atlanta’s population decrease

By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, GA — Atlanta’s Chamber of Commerce says a recent Wall Street Journal article showing a declining population in Atlanta doesn’t tell the whole story.

Slightly more people from within the US left metro Atlanta than moved to it during a 12-month period. But Atlanta Chamber of Commerce Chief Economist Dr. Jerry Parrish says two other areas increased.

“International migration, and then the net natural increase, which is births minus deaths, make up the other components of population increase,” Parrish reports.

He says the metro area and the state continue to be attractive places to live and work. He’s not worried about politics affecting the growth.

“The Metro Atlanta area, and even the city of Atlanta, have all been growing over the past several years at pretty strong rates” Parrish says.

He adds that the state offers a very attractive package for many, even those considering an international move. “We’re going to get our fair share of those companies that move to the US,” Parrish says.

