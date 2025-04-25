Cervical cancer prevention stalls, new report warns

ATLANTA — A new report from the American Cancer Society finds progress in the fight against cervical cancer has stalled.

While incidence rates dropped by more than half between the 1970s and 2000s due to increased screening, rates have stabilized over the past decade. Experts now say HPV vaccination rates are flat and fewer women are getting screened, raising concern.

“It’s urgent that we address cervical cancer screening and cervical cancer prevention; and address the drops that we’ve noted in this report,” said Priti Bandi, senior principal scientist at the American Cancer Society. “This is a long-term troubling trend.”

Each year, more than 13,000 women are diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer and over 4,300 die from it. The disease is most often diagnosed in women ages 35 to 44, with early detection key to survival.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story