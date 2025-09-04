Celebration of Life set for afternoon service at Roswell church for former pastor Dr. Nelson Price

MARIETTA, GA — A Celebration of Life is set for Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m. at Roswell Street Baptist Church to honor its well-known former pastor.

Dr. Nelson Price led the Marietta church for 35 years.

Under his leadership, Roswell Street Baptist Church grew from 700 members to 10,000 by his retirement in 2000 and became one of the nation’s earliest mega-churches.

Price wrote for the Marietta Daily Journal weekly for nearly six decades and authored 20 books.

He ministered to leaders including President Jimmy Carter and served as the Southern Baptist Convention’s vice president.

He won numerous awards, including the Boy Scouts of America Good Shepherd award.

Price passed away at 94 and is survived by his wife of 70 years, two daughters, four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.