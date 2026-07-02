CDC urges mosquito precautions as West Nile virus activity increases in Georgia and across the U.S.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people to protect themselves from mosquito bites over the holiday weekend as West Nile virus activity increases across the country.

The CDC says mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus have been detected in 23 states, including Georgia. The agency says that is the most states to report West Nile-carrying mosquitoes at this point in the year in a decade.

The CDC also reports the highest number of West Nile virus cases for this time of year since 2004.

Twelve states have reported human cases of West Nile virus this year. At least 48 human cases have been reported nationwide, including 38 cases of severe neuroinvasive disease.

Georgia has reported mosquitoes carrying the virus, but no human cases have been reported in the state so far.

With millions of Americans expected to spend time outdoors during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, the CDC recommends taking precautions to reduce the risk of mosquito bites, including using insect repellent and avoiding being outside between dusk and dawn when the mosquitoes that spread West Nile virus are most active.