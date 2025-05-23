Local

CDC monitors new COVID-19 variant found in U.S. travelers

By WSB Radio News Staff
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images, File)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is closely monitoring a new COVID-19 variant, NB.1.8.1, which has been linked to a recent surge in cases in China.

The variant, first detected in the U.S. in late March, has now been identified in arriving international travelers through the CDC’s airport screening program. Cases have been found in California, Washington, Virginia, and New York City.

Early data suggests that NB.1.8.1 may spread more easily than previous strains, but there is currently no evidence that it causes more severe illness.

The CDC says it will continue monitoring the variant’s spread and impact as part of its ongoing surveillance efforts.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!