CDC issues international travel warning after measles cases climb

ATLANTA — The Atlanta-based CDC has issued a travel warning as measles cases across the U.S. continues to climb.

CDC officials say there is a concern when it comes to international travel as measles can spread in travel settings such as airports, train stations, tourist attractions and major populated events.

Last week, there was a small increase in measles cases reported in the U.S.

There are three other major outbreaks in North America, according to CDC officials. One in Ontario, Canada, has resulted in 1,795 cases from mid-October through May 20, an increase of 173 cases in a week.

Measles infects the respiratory tract and is known to spread throughout the body, leading to a high fever, runny nose, cough, red, watery eyes and a rash.

The rash typically appears three to five days after the first symptoms. It begins as red, bumpy spots on the face and spreads down the neck, trunk, arms, legs and feet.

Doctors generally try to alleviate symptoms, prevent complications and keep patients comfortable as there is no official treatment for measles.

About one in five unvaccinated Americans who get measles are hospitalized, CDC officials add.