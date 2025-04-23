Catholic League President calls for censure of Marjorie Taylor Greene over social media post

ATLANTA — Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing criticism from the head of a national Catholic organization following a social media post made shortly after the death of Pope Francis.

Dr. William Donohue, president of the Catholic League, sent a formal letter to the House Ethics Committee, requesting that Greene be censured for what he describes as a continued pattern of comments critical of the Catholic Church.

The controversy stems from a post Greene made on X (formerly Twitter), which read in part: “Today, there were major shifts in global leaderships. Evil is being defeated by the hand of God.” The message was published within hours of the Vatican’s announcement of Pope Francis’ death.

In his letter, Donohue argues that Greene’s post could be interpreted as celebrating the pope’s death and reflects a broader history of antagonism toward Catholicism. He referenced a 2022 incident in which Greene was previously accused of slandering the Church and noted that he had called for her to be sanctioned at that time as well.

“If Greene wants to make reasoned criticisms of the pope, she has every right to do so,” Donohue wrote. “But no sitting member of Congress has the right to denigrate the leader of a world religion.”

Donohue warned that allowing Greene’s remarks to go unchecked could reflect poorly on Congress.

As of now, Greene has not publicly responded to the censure request.