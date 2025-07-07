Local

Cast member from Georgia in MTV’s ‘16 and Pregnant’ arrested for involuntary manslaughter

By WSB Radio News Staff
FLOYD COUNTY, GA — A cast member of MTV’s “16 and Pregnant” show has been arrested for felony involuntary manslaughter in Floyd County.

Now 33, Whitney Purvis is charged with supplying the drug “tranq” to a man named John Harris, leading to his overdose in February.

Tranq is a mixture of fentanyl and the veterinary anesthesia xylazine.

She was also charged with two misdemeanors including possession with intent to distribute.

Purvis’s arrest comes just a little over a month after her teen son died about a month ago from natural causes.

