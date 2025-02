CARTERSVILLE, GA — Cartersville police are investigating the shooting death of a teenage boy.

The 14-year-old was taken to a Cartersville hospital for treatment on Monday, then life-flighted to Scottish Rite where he died.

Cartersville police say out of respect for the family and due to the nature of the incident, they won’t be releasing any more details.

The victim’s name has also not been released.