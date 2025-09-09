Local

Cartersville community to honor 9-year-old Kingston Elementary student

By WSB Radio News Staff
CARTERSVILLE, GA — A celebration of life is scheduled on Tuesday for Kevin Trujillo Blas, a 9-year-old Kingston Elementary School student remembered as “a boy with a heart as big as his dreams.”

The Bartow County School System says Kevin died Friday following a sudden medical emergency last month. In a statement, the district described him as smart, creative, and focused, adding that his absence “leaves a space that can’t be filled.”

Visitation begins at 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Cartersville, followed by a funeral Mass at noon.

