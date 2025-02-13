Carrollton police warn about fake funeral home scam calls

CARROLLTON, Ga. — The Carrollton Police Department is warning the public about fake funeral home calls they say is a scam.

According to Carrollton police, you receive a call from a number that may seem familiar or even spoofed to look like it’s from the funeral home.

The caller then claims that they are owed money from you for services related to a recent funeral or burial and requests payment over the phone at that time.

Police are warning the public to avoid falling for the scam calls.

“Always double-check the legitimacy of the call by calling the funeral home directly using their official contact information,” the Carrollton police said in a social post.

As Carrollton police note, while some funeral homes may accept payment over the phone, they will not call to demand or solicit payments.

It is important to avoid sharing personal or financial information over the phone and do not make any payments to anyone claiming to be from the funeral home without verifying the request.