Carrollton police searching for missing 17-year-old girl

Photo of Taylor Martin-Causey (Carrollton Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery

CARROLLTON, Ga. — Police in Carroll County are searching for a missing 17-year-old African-American girl who they believe may be a runaway.

Police say Taylor Martin-Causey was last seen around 7 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Hays Mill Road.

She was last seen wearing a pink hoodie with gray pants, with her hair in two braids.

She was carrying a pink and white handbag and a black duffel bag, according to police.

It is unknown if she left on foot or in a car.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is encouraged to call the Carrollton Police Department at 770-834-4451 or call 911.

