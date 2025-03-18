Carrollton Police arrest man with gun who threatened a Wells Fargo bank

CARROLL COUNTY, GA — A man is behind bars Monday after Carrollton police say he threatened to walk inside a Wells Fargo bank and kill people.

The incident happened last Thursday afternoon at the Wells Fargo Bank on Bankhead Highway. Officers say when they arrived, they found Joel McCarty sitting in his white pickup truck on the Almon roadside of the parking lot.

The department said Cpl. Kane Moore noticed McCarty holding an AR-platform rifle near the truck’s back door and immediately told the suspect to show his hands.

McCarty complied, dropping the gun, according to police.

Police also say they found hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

McCarty was booked into the Carroll County Jail and is charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, possession of a firearm during a commission of a felony, and terroristic threats.

“The swift and professional actions of Cpl. Moore and his K9 partner, Olivia, were instrumental in preventing a potential tragedy. Their dedication to duty reflects the highest standards of the Carrollton Police Department,” the department said.

WSB Radio’s Daphne Young contributed to this story.