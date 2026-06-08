Carroll County traffic stop leads to seizure of more than $3 million worth of drugs

CARROLL COUNTY, GA — Authorities seized more than $3 million worth of drugs during a traffic stop in Carroll County.

Troopers stopped a loaded tractor-trailer on I-20 for a traffic violation. After speaking with the driver, officials say troopers deployed K-9 Draco, who alerted them to illegal drugs.

A search of the trailer led to the discovery of 1,800 pounds of marijuana hidden in pallets and 4,000 THC vape cartridges, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Troopers said the drugs are worth nearly $3 million.

The driver was arrested and faces drug trafficking charges. Their identity was not released.

“Thanks to the efforts of CIU and K-9 Draco more than 1800 pounds of marijuana and over 4,000 illegal THC vape cartridges were taken off the streets and helped to make our communities safer,” Georgia Department of Public Safety officials said.﻿

The investigation is ongoing.