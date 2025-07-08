Carroll County man arrested in attempted kidnapping of 10-year-old girl

ROOPVILLE, GA — A man is in custody without bond after allegedly attempting to kidnap a 10-year-old girl from her front porch in Carroll County on the Fourth of July.

Authorities say the incident happened on Old Highway 27 in Roopville, where the young girl was sitting outside her home when 34-year-old Nicholas Gosdin approached her and tried to engage in conversation. When she refused to go with him, police say Gosdin grabbed her by the arms in an attempt to force her away.

The girl was able to break free and ran inside to alert her family. Her parents quickly confronted Gosdin, who fled the scene on foot. A witness followed him, and bystanders were able to restrain him until officers arrived.

Police tell Channel 2 Action News that deputies later arrested Gosdin in a wooded area near the baseball fields at Roopville Elementary School. He was taken into custody and booked into the Carroll County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

Gosdin faces charges of kidnapping and cruelty to children. The investigation remains ongoing.

WSB’s Daphne Young contributed to this story