‘Carpenters for Christ’ build new church in Fairburn free of charge

FAIRBURN, GA — A group of more than 100 volunteer contractors has come together in Fairburn this week to build a new church completely free of charge.

Known as Carpenters for Christ, the faith-driven group travels across the country each year to construct churches for communities in need. This year, their mission brought them to south Fulton County, where they’re helping bring Living Word Church Ministries to life.

The land for the new church was purchased by the congregation, led by Pastor William O’Neal. Construction began this week, and according to Channel 2 Action News, the group plans to have 85 percent of the building completed by the end of the weekend.

Pastor O’Neal says he hopes to hold the first service in the new building by August.

The group’s dedication to service continues to make a lasting impact in communities nationwide, one church at a time.