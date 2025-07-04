Local

Car bursts into flames after street racing crash in Atlanta

By WSB Radio News Staff
ATLANTA — Two men were hospitalized overnight after a suspected street racing incident ended in a fiery crash along Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, according to Atlanta police.

Authorities say the driver, identified as Bryant De’Juan, fled from officers who were attempting to initiate a traffic stop. Police say De’Juan drove in the opposite direction at high speed before losing control and crashing into a vacant gas station at 2980 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

Following the crash, the vehicle caught fire with both De’Juan and a male passenger still inside. Officers, along with Atlanta Fire Rescue crews, were able to pull both men from the burning car.

Both individuals were transported to a local hospital. The driver, Bryant De’Juan, is currently in police custody and is expected to face multiple charges related to the incident.

