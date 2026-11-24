CANTON, GA — A Canton man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by life on probation after pleading guilty to rape, sodomy and several other charges.

Estuardo Francisco-Mateo, 34, was sentenced as part of a negotiated guilty plea stemming from the 2022 rape of a female acquaintance.

The victim said she attended a concert with Francisco-Mateo, where he got her drunk before driving her to his home. She said he forcibly carried her inside against her will and raped her at gunpoint.

Prosecutors said they also had evidence that Francisco-Mateo had previously committed a similar offense against another woman, though that case was not prosecuted.

Francisco-Mateo will be required to register as a sex offender.

Both women spoke at his sentencing hearing and expressed relief over the sentence.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons & Michelle Wright contributed to this story.