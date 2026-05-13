Canadians traveling to the U.S. down significantly

ATLANTA — The number of Canadians visiting the United States has dropped significantly over the past year, according to new data tracked by researchers at the University of Toronto.

CBS Radio News correspondent Michael Wallace reported the university tracked cellphone activity and found a 42% drop in Canadian visits to U.S. cities last year.

The decline comes as some Canadians boycott U.S. travel and products following larger tariffs, stricter immigration policies and comments from President Donald Trump about annexing Canada.

Tourism officials in Florida have been working to attract Canadian visitors back to the state amid the drop in travel.

Some casinos and hotels in Las Vegas have also introduced promotions offering equal exchange rates between Canadian and U.S. dollars through the end of August in an effort to encourage more Canadian tourism.