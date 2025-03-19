Butts County sheriff issues warning after drug bust: ‘This isn’t Atlanta’

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — After a recent drug bust, Sheriff Gary Long issued a warning to anyone who plans to sell drugs or do crime in Butts County.

“This isn’t Atlanta,” Long said in a social media post.

According to the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were investigating a person who was suspected of distributing methamphetamine to individuals in multiple counties.

The Butts County Sheriff’s Office say Michael Long of Locust Grove and Grace Vanmeter of Monticello sold drugs to undercover agents at a truck stop in Butts County. They were arrested and charged with trafficking meth.

“To all drug dealers this is for you so pay attention: If you have a thought of delivering illegal narcotics into or through Butts County, DON’T,” Long said. “We have plenty of bed space in our jail and we also have a District Attorney that will ensure you serve real time and judges who issue extremely high bonds. This isn’t Atlanta.”

The ages of Vanmeter and Michael Long were not released.

Sheriff Long commended his deputies on “a job well done” before he continued his warning to criminals.

“My suggestion to you is quit while you can, get a real job and stop being a cowardly thug who is destroying families, communities and lives. Remember this, the county lines only dictate who receives taxes, but my Deputies have Statewide jurisdiction and if the poison you are distributing in any way is coming into Butts County we are relentlessly coming for you and WILL NOT stop until you are caught,” Sheriff Long said.