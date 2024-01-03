Businesses along Cheshire Bridge Road struggling once again after another road closure

ATLANTA — It’s déjà vu for business owners along busy Cheshire Bridge Road.

Crews are making repairs to the road after another fire underneath a different part of the road near Interstate 85 and Piedmont.

It could be months before the road reopens.

A similar situation occurred a few years ago when the road reopened after a different fire. Many of the businesses struggled for a year and a half when the road was being repaired before...now, they are dealing with a setback once again.

The holiday rush came to a halt on Dec. 20 when the fire broke out near Cheshire Point Plaza.

Businesses said they are still in the dark about how long the road will remain closed. City officials on Tuesday said it may take more than 10 weeks for repairs to safely reopen the road.

“You see there is no traffic here,” said Abu Haque of Philly Cheesesteak.

Several business owners said sales and foot traffic are down by 50 percent.

Businesses barely made it through that year and a half after the 2021 fire, and now, some don’t know if they can survive another extended closure.

“The last time it happened, it was really terrible because we didn’t have traffic flowing through the area,” said Julius Tanjong.

