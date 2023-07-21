Business in the front, party in the back: These Georgia kids are looking to be the next mullet champ

ATLANTA — Whether they’re living their best “Billy Ray Cyrus-life” or are just fans of 80′s hair band rockers, these two Georgia kids are looking to take home the crown for the nation’s best mullet.

Brentley Ocker, from Tallapoosa, and Brock Higgins, of Douglas, are representing our state after being named in the top 100 of the “2023 Kids Mullet Showdown.”

“We’re on the hunt for the most epic, daring, and unique mullet in the nation,” the contest’s website says.

Ocker and Higgins have made it to Round 2 in the contest. In the first round of voting, Higgins placed 16th in the ages 9-12 group and Ocker placed 28th in the ages 5-8 group.

Voters are also asked to make a donation to Jared Allen’s ‘Homes For Wounded Warriors’.

The nonprofit is “dedicated to providing critically injured United States military veterans with injury-specific, accessible, and mortgage-free homes.”

Voting for Round 2 ends on Monday, July 24. CLICK HERE to vote.

