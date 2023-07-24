Burst pipe temporarily shuts down Atlanta AMC theater during big movie weekend

The AMC Phipps Plaza 14 movie theater has reopened after being closed for several hours on Sunday.

According to theater employees, a water pipe burst causing flooding in the building.

The theater was closed between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Anyone who purchased tickets for showings during that time period was refunded.

The closure happened during one of the busiest movie weekends of all time.

Warner Bros. “Barbie” claimed the top spot at the box office, pulling in $155 million in ticket sales from North American theaters in 4,243 locations.

It was the biggest opening of the year and broke the first-weekend record for a film directed by a woman.

Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” was another big draw this weekend, earning $80.5 million from 3,610 theaters in the U.S. and Canada.

It was one of the biggest openings ever for an R-rated biographical drama.

Once the weekend is complete, it will likely turn out to be the fourth biggest box office weekend of all time with over $300 million industrywide.

