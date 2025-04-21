Burn restrictions in 54 north Georgia counties to be put into place

ATLANTA — Burn restrictions are set to be put in effect in 54 counties in north Georgia next month.

Beginning on May 1, the Environmental Protection Division will restrict residents from burning yard and land clearing debris.

This new restriction is being put into place due to smoke that may impact ozone levels in urban areas.

Officials say the impacted counties include Cobb, Gwinnett, DeKalb and Fulton counties in the metro Atlanta area.

The restriction will be in effect until Sept. 30, Environmental Protection Division officials say.

According to Georgia officials, some exceptions include: