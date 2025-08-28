Bullet found in Barrow County middle school classroom

BARROW COUNTY, GA — A bullet was discovered Wednesday afternoon inside a classroom at Haymon-Morris Middle School, just over a week before the one-year anniversary of the deadly Apalachee High School shooting.

According to a message sent to families, a student and teacher spotted the small bullet on the floor minutes before dismissal and immediately reported it to school leaders.

The school’s administration and a resource officer are investigating how the bullet ended up inside the classroom. Officials did not indicate any threats to students or staff, but emphasized that the quick response helped ensure safety on campus.

Haymon-Morris Middle is part of the Barrow County School System, which continues to heighten security measures ahead of the anniversary of the Apalachee High School tragedy.