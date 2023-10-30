Building at Woodward Academy renamed in honor of former students tragically killed

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — For the first time, the campus building at the metro’s oldest private school bears the names of persons of color.

Senior Roman Stamps say the names on the outside of a school building can tell you a lot about the school itself.

“I think it means the world. I think it’s a great inspiration,” Stamps said.

The Center for Innovation on the campus of Woodward Academy in College Park is now named in honor of Christopher R. Edwards II, and his sister Erin V. Edwards. For the first time since Woodward was founded in the year 1900, a campus building has been named after Black students.

“We’re trying to build community with ‘all’ people here on our campus. Highlighting this building shows how important it is to us and our mission here,” Woodward’s Performing Arts Chairperson Suzanne Woodruff said.

The Edwards siblings were students at Woodward. Administrators said they were leaders and role models, with so much promise for the future. They tragically died four years ago, the victims of a double murder-suicide. The assailant was their mother.

The campus community has never been able to make sense of it all. The Edwards family carries on, including Roman Stamps. Christopher and Erin are his cousins. He is proud that the historic step forward at this school puts their names in a place of prominence.

“They were amazing people. They encouraged everyone and tried to make the world a better place. It’s a true honor and a great tribute,” Roman said.

WSB-TV’s Berndt Peterson contributed to this story.