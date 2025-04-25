Buford man sentenced to life for child abuse; victim’s mother also convicted

BUFORD, GA — A Gwinnett County jury has sentenced a Buford man to life in prison for sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl.

Javen Tyree Richardson, 25, was convicted of four counts of aggravated child molestation and will serve two consecutive life sentences, with the first 80 years in prison.

The child’s mother, Akilah Amin, 30, was convicted of influencing a witness and second-degree cruelty to children. She was sentenced to 20 years, with seven years to serve.

Prosecutors say the child disclosed the abuse at school, and that Amin later coached her to lie in an attempt to protect Richardson. The child testified during the trial, leading to the guilty verdicts.

Both defendants must register as sex offenders and are not allowed to contact the victim or her siblings.