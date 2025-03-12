Local

Buford man sentenced to 40 years for child molestation and exploitation

By WSB Radio News Staff and Bill Caiaccio
BUFORD, GA — A Buford man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison, with 39 years to serve, after being convicted of child molestation and sexual exploitation of children.

David Antonio Perez, 50, was found guilty of sexually abusing a 5-year-old girl and exposing her to pornographic material multiple times a week for approximately a year. Prosecutors also revealed that Perez had downloaded and shared more than 8,000 pornographic videos through his email.

Following the sentencing, Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson condemned Perez’s actions, stating, “We sincerely hope this victim and her family can heal from this man’s despicable acts.”

