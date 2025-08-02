Local

Buford man found guilty in shooting deaths of mother and her teen son

By WSB Radio News Staff
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A Buford man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after he’s found guilty in the shooting deaths of a mother and her 15-year-old son.

29-year-old William Jerome Adams is sentenced to serve two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

In March of 2021, he killed his live-in girlfriend, 38-year-old Mary Lindsay and her son, 15-year-old Atif Muhammad, Jr.

Adams then locked their bodies in a bedroom while he tried to flee to Mexico. He also left the victim’s eight-year-old son alone in the home where the murders took place.

Adams was captured by police in Laredo, Texas trying to get into Mexico on a fake name and no passport.

“The verdict and sentence are fitting for a defendant who violently took the life of a mother and son and stole from them,” District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said. “We mourn with the victims’ family and hope that the outcome of the trial gives them some closure and justice.”

