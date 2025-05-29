Buford couple drowns while vacationing in Destin, Florida

BUFORD, GA — A vacation turned tragic for a Buford family after a husband and wife drowned while swimming at a resort beach in Destin, Florida.

According to officials, the couple was in the water with their 26-year-old son when all three began struggling. A bystander managed to borrow a boogie board and rescue the son, while lifeguards pulled the mother from the water. The father was later located by Destin Beach Safety and a marine unit from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say intense and extensive lifesaving measures were performed on both the husband and wife, but those efforts were unsuccessful. The couple was pronounced dead at the scene.

Their identities have not yet been released.