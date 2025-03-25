Buckhead post office suspending operations one week after SUV crashed into it

BUCKHEAD, GA — If you’re planning on trying to mail a package in Buckhead, you’ll need to avoid the Pharr Road Post Office.

The closure comes a week after a woman crashed her SUV into the building.

Retail services, including purchasing stamps, mailing and shipping packages have been moved to alternate locations, which are the Broadview Station on Morosgo Drive and the Buckhead Loop location in Atlanta. P.O. Box service, package pick-up, and notice left service will still be available at the Pharr Road Station.

Signs have been put up directing customers to the appropriate entrance.