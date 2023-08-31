Brother, sister found shot to death on shoulder of I-85 in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are investigating the deaths of a brother and sister found dead on the shoulder of I-85.

Police responded to a medical call Sunday night, from an unknown caller, just before 7:30 p.m. at the I-85/985 split.

Police found 23-year-old Maria Rosaria Montes Dorantes and her brother, 16-year-old Juan Angel Montes, both dead from gunshot wounds.

There were no vehicles near the bodies.

Investigators with the Homicide Unit are following up on leads and seeking tips.

Anyone with any information to share in this case is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

