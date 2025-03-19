Local

Brother of Laken Riley’s killer sentenced to 2 years in federal prison for having fake green cards

By WSB Radio News Staff
Diego Ibarra
ATLANTA, GA — The brother of the man convicted of killing Laken Riley has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for having possessing fake green cards.

Diego Jose Ibarra, 29, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a fraudulent document. Ibarra will be placed in ICE custody at the conclusion of his federal prison sentence and deported, said the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Georgia.

Homeland Security learned that Ibarra and his another brother, Argenis Ibarra, 24, are illegal immigrants in the U.S. on February 23, 2024 during Riley’s murder investigation.

His brother was convicted of murder last November.

This is a developing story.

