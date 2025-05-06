Brookhaven Police release bodycam footage of arrest of man suspected of arson and burglary

BROOKHAVEN, GA — Brookhaven police end weeks of mayhem during the month of April with the arrest of a suspected arsonist and burglar.

Dillon Welch faces numerous felony charges in connection to a string of incidents in Brookhaven and the city of Atlanta between April 11th and the 29th.

The crimes occurred in the Executive Park and Buford Highway corridors. During the course of his crime spree, Welch is accused of stealing two high-end bicycles, setting fires in Executive Park, damaging at least five vehicles, and he forced entry into a mental health treatment facility where he entered a staff kitchen while armed with a knife.

Here’s is the timeline of the crimes and what officers were investigating, and how they narrowed the list of suspects down to Welch:

April 11: Two high-end bicycles were reported stolen from a secured storage unit at an apartment complex in Executive Park South.

Two high-end bicycles were reported stolen from a secured storage unit at an apartment complex in Executive Park South. Also on April 11 : At 60 Executive Park South, multiple vehicles were vandalized—windows shattered, mirrors broken, and graffiti written in permanent marker. Surveillance footage captured a male matching Welch’s description in the area.

: At 60 Executive Park South, multiple vehicles were vandalized—windows shattered, mirrors broken, and graffiti written in permanent marker. Surveillance footage captured a male matching Welch’s description in the area. April 28: Two separate vehicle fires were reported in the early morning hours at 10 and 60 Executive Park. The fires damaged at least five vehicles. Witnesses described a tall, bald, white male with a light beard holding a lantern near the scene.

Two separate vehicle fires were reported in the early morning hours at 10 and 60 Executive Park. The fires damaged at least five vehicles. Witnesses described a tall, bald, white male with a light beard holding a lantern near the scene. Also on April 28: Security staff at a nearby medical facility reported suspicious behavior and vehicle tampering. Staff on scene observed a male attempting to open locked doors within the facility. Additional vehicle damage was reported in the parking area.

Security staff at a nearby medical facility reported suspicious behavior and vehicle tampering. Staff on scene observed a male attempting to open locked doors within the facility. Additional vehicle damage was reported in the parking area. April 29: At Skyland Trail, a mental health treatment facility, Welch forced entry through a security gate and interior door. He then entered a staff kitchen while armed with a knife. He was seen on surveillance video before fleeing the scene. Although no injuries occurred, the intrusion caused significant disruption and concern for staff and residents.

At Skyland Trail, a mental health treatment facility, Welch forced entry through a security gate and interior door. He then entered a staff kitchen while armed with a knife. He was seen on surveillance video before fleeing the scene. Although no injuries occurred, the intrusion caused significant disruption and concern for staff and residents. Also on April 29: Officers responded to a commercial alarm at the CVS at the intersection of Buford Hwy and N Druid Hills Rd. There they found forced entry to the glass storefront via a fire extinguisher.

Welch was located by a Brookhaven police officer on April 29 and after being taken into custody, he was charged with:

Arson (1st & 2nd Degree) (multiple counts)

Burglary (1st & 2nd Degree) ) (multiple counts)

Criminal Damage to Property (1st & 2nd Degree) (multiple counts)

Criminal Trespass

Entering an Automobile

Tampering with Evidence

“This case highlights the importance of thorough police work and collaboration,” said Brookhaven Police Chief Brandon Gurley. “Thanks to the persistence of our team and support from our community partners, a dangerous individual is now in custody.”

He is booked into the DeKalb County Jail.