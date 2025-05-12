Brookhaven moves forward with plans for pedestrian bridge over I-85

BROOKHAVEN, GA — Walking across Interstate 85 may soon become a reality for the Brookhaven community, as city leaders advance plans to build a pedestrian bridge that would improve connectivity across the busy corridor.

The project, which is currently in the design phase, would link Emory University’s Executive Park to the Peachtree Creek Greenway. Construction could begin as early as 2027.

Councilman John Funny says the bridge has long been part of the city’s vision for a more walkable, connected community. “It provides a connection for the neighborhoods, for the residents, and for the businesses from Executive Park to the Peachtree Creek Greenway,” Funny said.

Identified as a key need in Brookhaven’s comprehensive transportation plan, the bridge is expected to create new opportunities for non-vehicular travel. “If you get on the Peachtree Creek Greenway, you’ll be able to connect to another multi-use path along North Druid Hills Road that goes all the way to the city center,” Funny added.

The city will continue refining the bridge design over the coming months.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story