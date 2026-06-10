Brookhaven considers first property tax increase since 2015

BROOKHAVEN, GA — Brookhaven residents voiced their opinions during a public hearing on a proposed property tax increase that city leaders say is needed to address a potential budget shortfall.

City officials said the proposed increase would be the first change to the millage rate since 2015.

Deputy City Manager Steve Chapman told the City Council the city is facing revenue concerns tied to commercial property appeals.

“We’ve had a large amount of commercial property appeals. This year we recommend putting in an allowance to be able to cover that so that we won’t have a short fall in revenue at the end of the year,” Chapman said.

Under the proposal, the annual tax bill for an $800,000 home with a homestead exemption would increase by nearly $400.

City leaders noted Brookhaven currently has the second-lowest millage rate in DeKalb County.

“We are the second lowest right behind Dunwoody, well behind the unincorporated district. Even with the proposed increase, we’ll still be less than unincorporated and Dunwoody will still be a little bit less than us,” Chapman said.

Several residents spoke against the proposal during the public hearing.

Former Brookhaven Mayor J. Max Davis suggested the city consider reducing the number of employees before raising taxes.

“I think we need to look at downsizing the number of full-time employees we have in Brookhaven rather than just look at the budget numbers, look there first. Those are my concerns, we have too many people working in the city of Brookhaven,” Davis said.

Other residents suggested cutting spending and streamlining operations, while one resident said people who want amenities and city services should expect to pay for them.

Some residents argued the city should be more financially conservative.