Brookhaven chase ends with stolen car fire, officer shooting at suspect

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A group in a stolen car led Brookhaven police on a chase that ended with the car catching on fire and an officer firing his gun at one of the suspects.

The chase happened at around 3:50 a.m. Tuesday off North Druid Hills Road, according to investigators.

Brookhaven police said a stolen car was spotted in the shopping center of Northeast Plaza. Police attempted to pull it over before the driver sped away from officers.

Police said the driver lost control near the Buford Highway and North Druid Hills Road intersection and caught on fire.

After the chase, the four suspects inside the car ran away and led officers on multiple foot chases. One of the men running away allegedly had a gun in his hand, causing an officer to fire at the man. The man dropped his gun and was taken into custody.

Three suspects have been arrested and identified as Kenny Redding, Dwoskin Wright and Michael Briddy. Police said Redding was the suspect who pointed a gun at the officer and will face additional charges.

Police said one of the suspects got away and is still on the run. Investigators have not released a name or description of the fourth suspect.

No officers, suspects, or bystanders were injured.





©2023 Cox Media Group