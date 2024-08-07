Bridge spanning Georgia-South Carolina border to get $1.7 million in federal repair funds

ATLANTA — As part of the Bridge Investment Program, a federal initiative to restore or replace aging bridges across the United States, a bridge stretching across Georgia’s border with South Carolina will receive almost $1.7 million for planning efforts on development.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, the Georgia Department of Transportation is getting $1.68 million to help plan a replacement evaluation for six bridges that run up and down the Interstate 85 corridor, in partnership with the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

Federal officials said the six bridges are either in poor or fair conditions, or cannot meet the existing or future transportation demands needed by the country’s economy.

“Using funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Biden-Harris Administration continues to actively address the backlog of bridges needing repairs, making our roads and highways safer and our supply chains stronger,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. “The Bridge Investment Program Planning grants we’re announcing today will provide much-needed resources to communities nationwide so they can complete the plans and studies required to move forward with important bridge projects.”

USDOT said the funding that will be provided to GDOT and SCDOT will be used to study the need for full replacement or repair at the six bridges in question, as well as studying two interchanges, the impacts of potential lane widening, additional truck parking and a shared-use path.

“The planning grant announced today will help Georgia prepare critical bridge projects for restoration or replacement before they fall into a state of disrepair,” Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt said. “By making historic investments in bridge projects that serve as a vital transportation link in communities nationwide, the Biden-Harris administration is supporting local economies, strengthening supply chains, and promoting resilience and safety in transportation.”

Federal officials said the project at the Georgia-South Carolina border would focus on roughly 2.5 miles of I-85.

“The proposed planning project aims to improve safety along this high-speed, high-volume interstate highway. Safety improvements include increased shoulder widths, adding emergency service pull-off areas, upgrading bridge railings, and correcting deficient geometric curves and alignments along the project corridor,” USDOT said. “These improvements will contribute to efficiency and reliability of the corridor, in addition to safety. "