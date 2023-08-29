Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. knocked to the ground after fans rush field during game

DENVER — Video from Monday night shows Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. approached by fans and then taken to the ground in the midst of a game against the Colorado Rockies.

Initially, one fan wearing a white T-shirt went out to give Acuña a hug and take a selfie before multiple security guards pulled him off the Braves outfielder.

As that was happening, another fan, also wearing a white T-shirt, approached Acuña and greeted him, and then pushed Acuña over, before the fan was taken down by security.

The Braves broadcast booth said a third fan also made it onto the field. Eventually, the fans were escorted off the field by security.

“You don’t want to see that happen, I know that. You don’t know what the people, what they will do when they get out there. It’s a scary situation,” manager Brian Snitker said postgame.

It is unclear if the men knew each other prior to running onto the field.

The 25-year-old Acuña appeared to be just fine after the incident, and had one of his best games at the plate on Monday as he went 4-for-5 and hit his 29th home run of the season. Acuña is just one home run away from becoming the first player in MLB history to record 30 home runs and 60 stolen bases.

