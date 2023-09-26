Local

Braves sell out postseason tickets for NLDS and potential NLCS

Phillies Braves Baseball Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) works against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) (John Bazemore/AP)

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves have sold out all tickets for the National League Division Series and a potential National League Championship Series, according to the franchise.

As of Tuesday morning, the Braves have a Major League-best 100-56 record and a 3.5-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have the second-best record in the National League.

Should the standings hold, the Braves would earn the No. 1 NL seed and play the winner of the Wild Card series between the No. 4 and No. 5 seed.

The NLDS is slated to begin with Game 1 on Oct. 7 and Game 2 on Oct. 9 at Truist Park. The games will mark the team’s 14th and 15th postseason game sellouts in Truist Park history, according to the team.

Tickets are still available to playoff games on the secondary ticket market.


©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!