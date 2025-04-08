Braves release statement after former player dies in Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse

ATLANTA — A former Atlanta Braves player is among the dozens who have died after a roof collapsed at a nightclub in the Dominican Republic early Tuesday, officials said.

Officials said Octavio Dotel is among at least 58 who died and 160 who were injured.

Crews were searching for potential survivors in the rubble at the one-story Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, said Juan Manuel Méndez, director of the Center of Emergency Operations.

Officials say crews pulled Dotel from the debris. He died on the way to the hospital. He was 51.

“We join the baseball community in mourning the passing of former Braves pitcher Octavio Dotel. Our thoughts are with his family and friends, as well as everyone affected by the tragedy in the Dominican Republic,” the Atlanta Braves said in a statement on social media.

He played for the Braves in 2007. In addition, he also played for the Houston Astros, Oakland Athletics, New York Yankees, Kansas City Royals, Chicago White Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers during his 15-year career in the MLB. In 2011, he won the World Series as St. Louis Cardinals player.

Several teams have posted tributes on social media, including the Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees, New York Mets, Kansas City Royals, and Houston Astros.

We join the baseball community in mourning the passing of former Braves pitcher Octavio Dotel.



Our thoughts are with his family and friends, as well as everyone affected by the tragedy in the Dominican Republic. pic.twitter.com/8BD2b3I8nu — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 8, 2025

The Yankees mourn the passing of former Yankees pitcher Octavio Dotel and extend our deepest condolences to Octavio’s family, friends and loved ones.



Our hearts are with all those impacted by the tragedy in the Dominican Republic 💙 pic.twitter.com/9vO8Fg5Lrn — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 8, 2025

We are heartbroken to learn the tragic news that former Astros pitcher Octavio Dotel was one of several individuals that passed away when a roof collapsed in his native Dominican Republic last night.



Dotel, 51, spent five seasons (2000-04) of his outstanding, 15-year Major… pic.twitter.com/wQui3h7rko — Houston Astros (@astros) April 8, 2025

We mourn the passing of Octavio Dotel.



Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the tragedy in the Dominican Republic. pic.twitter.com/UZk88QiBoA — New York Mets (@Mets) April 8, 2025