Braves players ready for ‘chaotic’ atmosphere for Game 3 of NLDS in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — The Atlanta Braves are waking up Wednesday morning in Philadelphia ready to face the Phillies in Game 3 of the National League Division Series.

First pitch is scheduled for 5:07 p.m. this evening.

The Braves have found themselves in a similar situation from last year. Atlanta went to Philadelphia with the NLDS tied but the Phillies took both games at home to win the series.

However, the players said this year feels a little different, especially coming off their comeback win in Game 2 on Monday.

The team feels ready to play in one of the loudest atmospheres in Major League Baseball.

“We know Philly fans. We know them pretty well. They’re passionate for their team. But it’s definitely going to be chaotic, it’s going to be loud and we just have to be ready for it,” AJ Minter said.

Minter added he expects Phillies fans to come at them with anything but it’s something he enjoys.

“I love getting heckled. Right there in the bullpen, they are right on top of you. So it kind of builds your adrenaline up,” the Braves relief pitcher said.

For fans who couldn’t make the trip to Philadelphia, the Battery Atlanta will host a watch party for Game 3 Wednesday and Game 4 Thursday.

The watch parties will take place on the Georgia Power Pavilion. Parking is free in the Braves-owned parking garages.

