Braves and historic Plaza Theatre team up for classic baseball movie series ahead of All-Star Week

ATLANTA — As excitement builds for Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game at Truist Park, the Atlanta Braves are teaming up with the city’s historic Plaza Theatre to bring fans a lineup of classic baseball films and events leading up to the big game.

The special series kicks off Thursday with a screening of 42, the Jackie Robinson biopic, followed by weekend showings of A League of Their Own and The Sandlot. The theater will also host a live screening of the Home Run Derby next Monday, complete with baseball-themed snacks like hot dogs and Cracker Jack.

“For us to be a part of the excitement and the lead-up to them hosting this big game is a big honor,” said Plaza Theatre owner Christopher Escobar. “We’re going to be showing three baseball films, some timeless and classic movies like 42, A League of Their Own, and The Sandlot.”

In addition to the screenings, the Braves are enhancing the experience with lobby photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise, and discounted ticket pricing.

Escobar added that the goal is to give fans who can’t attend the All-Star Game in person a fun and festive way to join in the celebration.

Showtimes and more details can be found at plazaatlanta.com.