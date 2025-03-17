Local

Both shooter and victim face charges after DeKalb County shooting

By WSB Radio News Staff and Veronica Waters
DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Criminal charges have been filed against both an alleged shooter and one of the victims following a violent domestic dispute in Ellenwood.

DeKalb County Police responded to a 911 call from a gas station, where a 34-year-old man reported he had been shot. Upon arrival, officers found both the man and a 45-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators determined that the violence stemmed from a domestic argument at a home on Boulder Springs Point. At the hospital, the victims identified the suspected gunman as 46-year-old Walter Marks, who was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

However, police also discovered that the 34-year-old male victim had fired back at Marks during the altercation. The issue, according to investigators, is that he is a convicted felon who is legally prohibited from possessing a firearm. As a result, he has now been charged with illegal firearm possession and making a false statement.

Both shooting victims were transported to the hospital, but their current conditions remain unclear. Police continue to investigate the incident.

