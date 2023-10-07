Local

Bomb threats reported at Atlanta City Hall, police investigating

Atlanta City Hall

ATLANTA — Police are currently investigating bomb threats made at Atlanta City Hall.

Authorities confirmed that multiple threats were made against the government building on Trinity Avenue in downtown Atlanta.

APD Homeland Security and Bomb Squad are making sure the area is safe.

On the scene, K9 units can be seen searching the building.

It’s unclear if the threats were real or if any devices were found inside or around City Hall.

Police say no injuries have been reported and they are still investigating.

There is no word on if there are any suspects.

